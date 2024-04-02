Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won's Queen of Tears skyrocketed to the top of the ratings chart with its latest episode. Aired on March 31, 2024, the eighth episode concluded the week with a remarkable 16% rating. The rating was 12.8% for the previous episode. Nielsen Korea reported that the episode claimed the top spot in its time slot across all channels. Actor Song Joong Ki's cameo as Vincenzo in the eighth episode contributed significantly to the surge, with ratings peaking at 16.143%, surpassing the numbers of his recent K-dramas like Crash Landing on You and Vincenzo. Song Joong Ki Set to Appear as Vincenzo in Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun's Queen of Tears - Reports.

Watch Queen of Tears Episode 8 Preview

