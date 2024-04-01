With every passing day, the K-drama Queen of Tears, starring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Woon, surprises viewers with various twists and turns. In the latest development, the makers have unveiled a scene from the series in which popular South Korean actor Song Joong-ki made a special appearance as Vincenzo Cassano. He will play the divorce attorney for Hong Hae-in in the show. Ever since clips of Song Joong Ki's dramatic entrance have been doing rounds on the internet, and users can't keep calm. Check out some of the reactions to Song Joong Ki's surprise cameo below. Song Joong Ki Set to Appear as Vincenzo in Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun's Queen of Tears - Reports.

Queen of Tears X Vincenzo

Song Joong Ki Looks the Same Way He Did When I Watched Vicenzo

Song Joog Ki looks the same way he did when I watched Vicenzo — AFRORAVE QUEEN 🦇 (@Desii_barbie) March 31, 2024

True!?

'Vincenzo S2??'

Is this a hint for Vincenzo S2?? — Dr. Iso Ijah (@SuperstarIso) March 31, 2024

'Perfect'

Oh I love this, the casting is just perfect. 🤌 — Nabhel (@Nabhel_) March 31, 2024

Lol

my eyes popped out of my head — Upasana (@uppuuuuu) March 31, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)