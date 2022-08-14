MONSTA X's Wonho has released gorgeous concept photos for his upcoming single "Don't Hesitate". Both images show him looking directly at the camera and in one he is seen behind a thick red stage curtain. The concept trailer for "Don't Hesitate" will be out on August 16. MONSTA X Hyungwon And SEVENTEEN Hoshi's Friendship Got Off To A Slow Start.

Wow

Can't Wait for This

