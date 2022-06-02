G Venugopal, popularly known for his works in Malayalam Cinema, has recalled his meet with the late singer Krishnakumar Kunnath aka KK. He mentioned in his post, “He was so simple and straight, there was this unmistakable trissur accent to his malayalam. Right from peppy numbers to heart warming romantic tracks, KK gifted his fans a voice that was an emotional rumble of happiness.” KK Dies at 53: Despite Feeling Uneasy, the Bollywood Singer Completed His Last Show in Kolkata.

G Venugopal Recalls His Meet With KK

