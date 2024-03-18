Fans were delighted when Ed Sheeran surprised them by singing in Punjabi for the first time during his Mumbai concert. Joined by renowned Indian singer Diljit Dosanjh, they delivered a captivating performance of Dosanjh's hit song "Lover." Sheeran later took to Instagram, sharing a collection of energetic photos with Dosanjh. The photos capture their backstage camaraderie and the electrifying energy of their onstage performance. " Learnt so much from such a beautiful soul," Sheeran captioned the post. Ed Sheeran and Diljit Dosanjh Set the Stage Ablaze As They Perform on ‘Lover’ at Singer’s Mumbai Concert (Watch Video).

Pics Of Ed Sheeran and Diljit Dosanjh From Mumbai Concert

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)