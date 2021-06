Actor-comedian Mallika Dua's mother, Dr. Padmavati Dua died due to COVID-19 on June 11. The deceased was known as Chinna Dua among friends. Mallika took to Instagram's story and mourned the demise of her maa. "I Couldn't Save You," a part of her message read. Chinna Dua was a top radiologist by profession and wife of journalist Vinod Dua.

Mallika Dua Mourns Her Mother's Death:

Mallika Dua Instagram Story

