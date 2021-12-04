We lost another gem of a person today. Vinod Dua, a veteran journalist who was a pioneer in broadcast Hindi journalism with stints in Doordarshan and NDTV, passed away on Saturday (December 4) at the age of 67. Jaaved Jaaferi took t Twitter to offer his condolence to his daughter, Mallika Dua and her family.

Take A Look At His Tweet Below:

One of the best journalistic voices of India passed on. I was a huge admirer of his honesty, fearlessness and analysis. You will be missed #VinodDua bhai. May your soul be at peace. Heartfelt condolences to #MallikaDua and the family 🙏🏽💔 — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) December 4, 2021

