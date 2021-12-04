Senior journalist Vinod Due died on Saturday after a prolonged illness following COVID-19 infection. He was 67 years old. His daughter, Mallika Dua, confirmed the news on social media. Last week, the journalist was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit of Apollo Hospital in Delhi. His cremation will take place tomorrow.

Senior journalist Vinod Dua passes away, confirms his daughter and actress Mallika Dua. His cremation will take place tomorrow, she posts. (Pic Source: Vinod Dua Twitter account) pic.twitter.com/CmkSgOrWfP — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2021

