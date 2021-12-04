Vinod Dua, a veteran journalist and father of comedian Mallika Dua, passed away on Saturday (December 4) at the age of 67. After confirming the news on her Instagram, story, Mallika penned down an emotional post as she said goodbye to her father. Less than a week ago, Mallika had posted that her father was admitted to the ICU after his health took a turn for the worst. She had also rubbished rumours regarding his death, which at the time had started to make the rounds.

Take A Look At The Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M A L L I K A D U A (@mallikadua)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)