The official trailer of Modi Ji Ki Beti starring Avani Modi, Pitobash and Vikram Kochhar in major roles led to a storm online upon its release on September 20. As Twitterati were quick to mock the plot of the comedy film by churning funny memes and jokes online. Check it out below. #TMKOC Funny Memes Trend as Fans Express Displeasure Over New Cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Watch Trailer: 

Here are a few memes: 

LOL

ROFL

Exactly

Ye Kab Hua

Oh ho

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)