After a sizzling first look poster, the makers today (Feb 8) unveiled the teaser of Jacqueline Fernandez and 365 Days actor Michele Morrone’s song. Titled Mud Mud Ke, the glimpse of the track is sexy and fierce. Right from the duo's sensuous chemistry to singers Neha and Tony Kakkar's voice, this one looks hot and happening. Mud Mud Ke First Look: 365 Days Actor Michele Morrone's Music Video With Jacqueline Fernandez Inspired by His Own Polish Erotic Film Poster?

Watch Teaser:

