The sequel of Godzilla vs Kong has been announced. The untitled sequel will reportedly be shot in Australia. According to a report in the Deadline, Government agency Screen Queensland has revealed that the filming will take place in the Queensland and will roll by the end of this year. The film will be the fifth installment in the Monsterverse franchise.

Godzilla VS Kong Sequel

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)