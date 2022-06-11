Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead on May 29, 2022 celebrates his birth anniversary today (June 11). And so, his admirers/fans have been showering love on the Punjabi singer on Twitter. However, amidst this, we've come across a viral video online from Moose Wala's last birthday in 2021 wherein he can be seen cutting a cake and partying with his friends. Indeed, going by the visuals, Sidhu was a jolly person and will be remembered forever by his closes ones. Sidhu Moose Wala Birth Anniversary: Fans Remember the Late Punjabi Singer With Heartfelt and Emotional Messages.

Watch Viral Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)