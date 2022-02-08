The nominations for Oscars 2022 are finally unveiled. Here are the names of the films that got nominated for the Best Picture in the 94th Academy Awards.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Oscar nominations for Best Feature film. pic.twitter.com/eSfm9rbKyS — LetsOTT GLOBAL (@LetsOTT) February 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)