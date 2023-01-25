Paris Hilton and Carter Reum have welcomed their first child via surrogate. The newly blessed mother even dropped an adorable picture of their baby boy on Instagram and captioned it as ‘You are already loved beyond words’. Paris told PEOPLE, “We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy.” Paris Hilton Shares Pics With Carter Reum While Standing At The Altar, Says ‘I’m So Excited For The Future We Will Create Together’.

Paris Hilton–Carter Reum Blessed With Baby Boy

Paris Hilton is starting 2023 with a new title — mom! 🍼 Read the full story: https://t.co/CcpUQcwKtC l📷: Getty pic.twitter.com/5pgqGwxutv — People (@people) January 25, 2023

The First Pic Of The Newborn

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

