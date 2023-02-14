Playboi Carti who's real name Jordan Carter was arrested for allegedly choking his pregnant girlfriend following an argument over a paternity test in Georgia.The woman told police that she wanted to talk to Carti about the baby and a conversation about a paternity test led to an argument. According to reports, the rapper grabbed her by her throat and pushed her, holding her neck until she could barely breathe. Megan Fox Deactivates Instagram Account After Cryptic Post Hinting at Breakup With Machine Gun Kelly (View Pics).

Check The Tweet Which Was Posted:

Playboi Carti was arrested on felony assault charge for allegedly choking his pregnant girlfriend following an argument over a paternity test, TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/WDeEnVGm2v

— Pop Base (@PopBase) February 14, 2023

