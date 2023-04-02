Selena Gomez was spotted with her sister Gracie at pop star Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Arlington. Joining them was Austin-born Ethan Hawke. Pics of the trio attending the event are all over the internet. Check them out below. Taylor Swift Performs a Total of 44 Songs at Her First Gig for the Eras Tour!

Selena Gomez and Ethan Hawke Clicked Together:

Selena Gomez and Ethan Hawke attend Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Arlington. Selena dressed up as the ‘folklore’ era and her little sister dressed up as the ‘Speak Now’ era. pic.twitter.com/qgsyO3dRpw — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)