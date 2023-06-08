On Tuesday (May 6), the makers of Prabhas-starrer Adipurush hosted a grand event in Tirupati and released an action trailer of the film. The pre-release gala was attended by the starcast of the magnum opus. However, the interesting take-away from it, was when Prabhas talked about his marriage at the event. While giving his speech, the superstar was interrupted by a fan who asked him when will he get married. “Marriage? Someday, I’ll get married in Tirupati only," he replied. Adipurush's Director Om Raut Tearfully Asks All Theatres to Dedicate One Seat to Lord Hanuman (Watch Viral Video).

Prabhas to Marry in Tirupati:

