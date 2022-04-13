Kuthiraivaal, co-directed by Manoj Leonel Jahson and Shyam Sunder, released in theatres on March 18. The Tamil film bankrolled by Pa Ranjith and Vignesh Sundaresan had received mixed reviews from the audience. As per reports, Kalaiyarasan, Anjali Patil starrer psychological drama is all set to be streamed on Netflix India from April 20.

Kuthiraivaal on Netflix

