Today marks the second day of Celebrity Cricket League 2023. On February 19, the fourth match of cricket is going to be played between captain Sonu Sood's Punjab De Sher and Manoj Tiwari-led Bhojpuri Dabanggs at Raipur. The match will begin at 7.00 PM IST and will be telecast on Zee Channels like Zee Anmol Cinema, Zee Bangla and Zee Picchar. You can also watch the live streaming on Zee5 and CCL's YouTube channel. Kerala Strikers vs Telugu Warriors CCL 2023 Match Live Streaming Date and Time: How To Watch the Third Match of Celebrity Cricket League Online and on TV.

Watch Punjab De Sher Vs Bhojpuri Dabanggs Live:

