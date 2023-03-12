Pradeep-led Karnataka Bulldozers defeated Sonu Sood-led Punjab De Sher by eight wickets in a match of Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) 2023 on March 11 and go on top of the points table. Karnataka now have six points from three games. This was the 14th Match which was played in Jodhpur. Best Batsman is Harrdy Sandhu, Man of the Match went to Pradeep and Suneel Rao took home the trophy for Best Bowler. Punjab De Sher vs Karnataka Bulldozers CCL 2023 Match Live Streaming Date and Time: How To Watch the Match 14 of Celebrity Cricket League Online and on TV

Best Bowler- Suneel Rao

Best Batsman- Harrdy Sandhu

Man of The Match- Pradeep

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)