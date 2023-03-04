One March 4, the ninth match of CCL 2023 is set to take place between Punjab De Sher vs Telugu Warriors and its set to happen at Bengaluru. The match will begin at 2:30pm and conclude at 6:30pm. It will telecast on Zee Channels like Zee Anmol Cinema (Hindi language), PTC Punjabi (Punjabi language) and Zee Cinemalu (Telugu language). You can also watch the live streaming on Zee5 and CCL’s YouTube channels. CCL 2023: Riteish Deshmukh's Mumbai Heroes Defeats Sonu Sood-Led Punjab De Sher by 23 Runs!

Watch Punjab De Sher vs Telugu Warriors Match LIVE:

CCL 2023 Matches Streaming Channels

CCL 2023 Streaming Channels (Photo Credits: Twitter/@ccl)

