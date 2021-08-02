The Tokyo Olympics 2020 saw many big wins for India. Making the country proud, ace badminton player, PV Sindhu, also bagged a bronze for India. Not only that, she created history by becoming the first Indian player to win two medals at the Olympics.

Sindhu defeated Bing Jiao 21-13, 21-15 in the bronze medal match that lasted for 52 minutes. She had earlier returned with a silver medal at the Rio Olympics 2016.'Celebrities celebrated this feat on social media and congratulated Sindhu on the big win.

