The Tokyo Olympics 2020 saw many big wins for India. Making the country proud, ace badminton player, PV Sindhu, also bagged a bronze for India. Not only that, she created history by becoming the first Indian player to win two medals at the Olympics.

Sindhu defeated Bing Jiao 21-13, 21-15 in the bronze medal match that lasted for 52 minutes. She had earlier returned with a silver medal at the Rio Olympics 2016.'Celebrities celebrated this feat on social media and congratulated Sindhu on the big win.

Check Out The Tweets Below:

Akshay Kumar

Mammootty

Congratulations to @Pvsindhu1 for creating history by becoming the first Indian woman to win two individual Olympic Medals 👏🏻 You have made India proud , Once Again#PVSindhu #Tokyo2020 #Olympics pic.twitter.com/5CA1COP5YX — Mammootty (@mammukka) August 1, 2021

Bobby Deol

Congratulations @Pvsindhu1 on the historic win at #Tokyo2020 & making India🇮🇳 proud. Becoming the 1st Indian women Athlete to win 2 medals at consecutive Olympics#PVSindhu #TokyoOlympics2020 pic.twitter.com/t4WFtpgCSR — Bobby Deol (@thedeol) August 1, 2021

Prithviraj Sukumaran

Nikhil Siddhartha

A Billion hearts have been made happy today by our Champion @Pvsindhu1 2nd Olympic Medal... U deserve all the praise coming your way 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼#PVSindhu #Olympics pic.twitter.com/Ush6Xnosb8 — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) August 1, 2021

Kangana Ranaut

