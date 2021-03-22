On the occasion of her birthday today (March 22), Dhvani Bhanushali treated fans with a peppy melody titled Radha. The song sees the girl flaunting some killer moves and this one is definitely going to be a chartbuster. Have a look.

Check Out The Song:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)