Rekha Kamat is no more. The veteran Marathi actress who has worked in films and on TV breathed her last on January 11 at the age of 89. She had made her film debut in 1952 but had said goodbye to work a few years back due to ill health. She is popularly known for movies like Aggabai Arrechha, Eka Lagnachi Dusri Goshta, Lakhachi Gosht, and many more. May her soul RIP.

Check It Out:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)