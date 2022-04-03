RRR's Hindi version is ruling the Indian box office! As the magnum opus directed by SS Rajamouli has surpassed Rs 150 crore mark and is now aiming Rs 200 crore mark at the ticket window. Well, the film managed to churn Rs 18 crore on its ninth day, which is exceptional. Ram Charan and Jr NTR play the leads in the film. RRR Movie Review: SS Rajamouli's Big Fat Optical-Overload, Starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt, Is A Must-Watch In Theatres! (LatestLY Exclusive).

RRR Box Office Update:

#RRR RULES, ROCKS and ROARS... Day 9 trending is EXCEPTIONAL... Will cross ₹ 175 cr today [second] Sun... Will hit DOUBLE CENTURY [₹ 200 cr] on weekdays... [Week 2] Fri 13.50 cr, Sat 18 cr. Total: ₹ 164.09 cr. #India biz. SMASH HIT. pic.twitter.com/3J2qyBufe1 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 3, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)