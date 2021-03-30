Russell Crowe lost his father John Alexander Crowe today. The actor confirmed the same on his Twitter account with a heart-warming note. He described his father as someone who touched many lives with 'his cheeky attitude to everyone, and everything'. That's why he revealed the news on Twitter because 'this is probably as efficient a method as any to pass on the news.'

Check out Russell Crowe's announcement about his father's death

Russell Crowe Twitter Post

