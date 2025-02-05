Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane, known for her role in Sanam Teri Kasam, has tied the knot with actor Ameer Gilani. The couple made their relationship official by sharing heartwarming nikah pictures on Wednesday (February 5). Mawra delighted fans with the announcement, posting romantic snapshots and captioning them, "And in the middle of chaos… I found you. BISMILLAH 5.2.25." The photos showcased the duo looking radiant as they celebrated their love surrounded by friends and family. Mawra's marriage to Ameer Gilani has created a buzz among fans, who have showered the couple with love and best wishes. ‘Sanam Teri Kasam 2’: Harshvardhan Rane Returns for Sequel Announced by Soham Rockstar Productions.

Mawra Hocane Ties Know With Ameer Gilani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAWRA (@mawrellous)

