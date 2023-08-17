As the trend "A Flop Movie That I Secretly Loved" gains traction on X, movie enthusiasts are openly sharing their guilty pleasures. From Shah Rukh Khan's Ra One to Akshay Kumar's Khatta Meetha, fans are revealing their fondness for movies that didn't fare well at the box office but held a special place in their hearts. Other films include, I hate Luv Storys, Hasee Toh Phasee, Sanam Teri Kasam and many more. Dia Mirza Shares Precious Sunset-Chasing Moments with Son Avyaan in Adorable Snaps (View Pics). Check Out The News Here: a flop movie that i secretly loved pic.twitter.com/qje36v2loy — Kalyug (@kalyugmemes) August 17, 2023 A flop movie that i secretly loved ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ks6QiLuRp8 — ShadowFlick (@Shadow_Flick) August 17, 2023

A flop movie that I secretly loved https://t.co/WyJoTV2gR2 pic.twitter.com/Udp9kWpt5J — Cö₂ (@Weking_O2) August 17, 2023

A flop movie that I secretly loved💛 pic.twitter.com/EY2IP3EaDC — Soumya :) (@SoumyaPosts) August 17, 2023

A flop movie that I secretly loved💖 pic.twitter.com/KrdjnRUkNR — Soumya :) (@SoumyaPosts) August 17, 2023

A flop movie that i secretly loved. pic.twitter.com/kEZJatNMKq — ~ ना𝚂𝚊म𝙹𝚑 ~ (@abey_ooye) August 17, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)