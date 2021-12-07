Badshah and Payal Dev's cool and sizzling track 'Slow Slow' is out! The song features Badshah, Seerat Kapoor and Abhishek Singh in cool avatar. Seerat shows some hot and sexy moves in this party number. This song is an absolute treat for dance lovers as it will make you hit the dance floor for sure with the beats. The lyrics of the song is penned by Mellow D.

Check Out The Song Below:

