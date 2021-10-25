The prestigious 67th National Film Awards ceremony is being held in New Delhi. Rajinikanth will be conferred with 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award, whereas Dhanush will be honoured with Best Actor Award for his role in Asuran. The superstars have arrived with their family members and their pictures from the event have set the internet by storm. This event was supposed to be conducted in May, however, it was delayed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pics Of Rajinikanth, Dhanush From The 67th National Film Awards:

Thalaiva

Candid Moments From The Event

