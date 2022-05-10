Director Kiranraj K's Kannada entertainer 777 Charlie featuring Rakshit Shetty and Sangeetha Sringeri in the lead, is just a month away from its release. The team has started the promotion for the film and will be unveiling the trailer of the film tomorrow on May 11. 777 Charlie Release Date: Rakshit Shetty and Sangeetha Sringeri-Starrer To Hit Big Screens on June 10, 2022.

Check Out The Poster Below:

We got something that you have been waiting for..releasing the official trailer of #777Charlie on May 16th @ 12.12pm Witness the glimpse of the magical tale✨ In theatres from June 10th, 2022 @rakshitshetty @Kiranraj61 @RajbShettyOMK @sangeethaSring @ParamvahStudios pic.twitter.com/P9l7zTwPJo — Prithviraj Productions (@PrithvirajProd) May 10, 2022

