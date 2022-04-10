Director Kiranraj K's eagerly awaited Kannada entertainer '777 Charlie', featuring Rakshit Shetty and Sangeetha Sringeri in the lead, is to finally hit screens on June 10 this year, its makers announced on Sunday. Taking to Twitter, actor Rakshit Shetty said, "On this divine occasion of Rama Navami, we are elated to announce Dharma and Charlie's arrival. '777 Charlie' in cinemas from June 10th, 2022." 777 Charlie Teaser: Makers Share the First Glimpse of the Film on Rakshit Shetty’s Birthday (Watch Video).

Produced by GS Gupta and Rakshit Shetty, the film also stars Charlie, Raj B Shetty, Bobby Simha and Danish Sait amongst others. The film, which was completed a long time ago and whose release has been delayed by one reason or the other, is about a character called Dharma and his cute pup called Charlie. 777 Charlie: Prithviraj Sukumaran Announces That This Rakshit Shetty-Starrer Will Be Presented by His Production House in Malayalam!

Check Out The Tweet Below:

#777ಚಾರ್ಲಿ ಜೂನ್ 10, 2022ರಂದು ನಿಮ್ಮ ಹತ್ತಿರದ ಚಿತ್ರಮಂದಿರಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಬಿಡುಗಡೆಯಾಗಲಿದೆ. ಪ್ರೀತಿ, ಆಶೀರ್ವಾದ ಸದಾ ಇರಲಿ 🤗 On this divine occassion of Rama Navami, we are elated to announce Dharma and Charlie's arrival. #777Charlie in cinemas from June 10th 2022 😊#777CharlieOnJune10 pic.twitter.com/53xuyvABig — Rakshit Shetty (@rakshitshetty) April 10, 2022

The endearing story will be a pan-India release. Its Malayalam version will be released by well known Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran while its Tamil version is to be released by director Karthik Subbaraj's production house Stone Bench Productions.

