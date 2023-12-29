A Ranjith Cinema, a Malayalam psychological thriller featuring Asif Ali and Namitha Pramod, directed by Nishanth Sattu, hit theatres on December 8, 2023. Netflix secured the OTT streaming rights, and starting today, December 29, the film is available for streaming. The movie revolves around a young man haunted by a fictional tale he authored. Kasargold Teaser: Asif Ali, Sunny Wayne, Vinayakan’s Film Glimpses How the Dynamic of Friendship Changes in This Action-Filled Drama (Watch Video).

A Ranjith Cinema Trailer

