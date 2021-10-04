Aaradugula Bullet is the upcoming Telugu film featuring Gopichand and Nayanthara in the lead. The makers have released the film’s trailer and it looks like a mass entertainer. You’ll not just see an amazing chemistry between the lead pair, but you’d also notice that this movie is loaded with fun, drama and lots of action. It also stars Prakash Raj, Brahmanandam, Kota Srinivasa Rao and Jaya Prakash Reddy. Directed by B Gopal, the film is set to be released in theatres on October 8.

Watch The Trailer Of Aaradugula Bullet Below:

