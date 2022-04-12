Superstar Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan are the lead in Koratala Siva's Acharya and the makers have dropped the trailer of this action entertainer. The film's trailer is getting raving reviews from fans and from powerful dialogues to eye-pleasing action scenes, fans are excited for the film to hit cinema hall.

Acharya Trailer

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)