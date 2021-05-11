Om Raut directorial, Adipurush starring Prabhas is one of the most awaited projects. Earlier, reports were that Kichcha Sudeep has been roped in to play the role of Vibhishana in the period drama, but nothing was confirmed yet. Now, the actor himself has broken the silence and talked about the casting secret.

Watch The Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)