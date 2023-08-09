Agent movie distributor has accused producers of AK Entertainments of cheating. The distributor named Satish has alleged that he had paid Rs 30 crore to Anil Sunkara to acquire distribution rights of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana. The distributor states that AK Entertainments is yet to clear his dues. He has approached the court to stall release of Chiranjeevi’s Bholaa Shankar until the payments are cleared. Court Grants Bail to Rajasekhar and Jeevitha in Defamation Case Filed by Tollywood Producer Allu Aravind – Read Details.

AK Entertainments Accused Of Cheating

