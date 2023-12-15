Aishwarya Prabhu is the daughter of veteran actor Prabhu and sister of actor Vikram Prabhu. She tied the knot today morning in Chennai. Aishwarya married Mark Antony director Adhik Ravichandran. Pictures from the couple’s wedding ceremony have surfaced online and actor Vishal was among the guests. Karthika Nair and Rohit Menon Tie the Knot! Chiranjeevi, Suhasini Maniratnam and Others Attend the Star-Studded Wedding Ceremony (View Pics).

Aishwarya Prabhu And Adhik Ravichandran Wedding Pics

Veteran Actor Prabhu’s daughter and actor @iamVikramPrabhu’s sister #Aishwarya got married to @Adhikravi today morning in Chennai pic.twitter.com/UZbxVwVdkM — sridevi sreedhar (@sridevisreedhar) December 15, 2023

