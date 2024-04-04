Ajith Kumar joined the birthday celebration of T Natarajan, the cricketer currently playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League. Natarajan has turned a year older today, April 4. Reports indicate that Natarajan celebrated his birthday with the Vidaa Muyarchi actor and friends in Hyderabad. Several photos from the gathering are now going viral. One of the pictures shows the Kollywood superstar feeding cake to Natarajan and posing for photos with him and others at the event. Ajith Kumar Cooks ‘Delicious’ Biryani for His Biker Friends; Check Valimai Actor’s Latest Video – WATCH.

Ajith Kumar At Cricketer Natarajan’s Birthday Celebration

AK With Muttiah Muralitharan

