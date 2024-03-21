Ajith Kumar, affectionately called 'Thala' by fans, embarks on a bike journey through Madhya Pradesh with pals. Starting from a Bengaluru petrol station, he kicks off the adventure. Alongside his love for biking, Ajith exhibits a knack for cooking. A viral video captures him preparing flavourful Biryani from scratch for his mates. Amidst a break from filming Vidaamuyarchi, the biking enthusiast indulges in another thrilling escapade. Online photos and videos reveal Ajith's relaxed demeanour, capturing moments from his expedition. Ajith Kumar Stars in Upcoming Action Movie Directed by Adhik Ravichandran (View Poster).

Ajith Kumar Cooking Biryani For His Friends

Video of Thala #Ajithkumar cooking Briyani to his friends..⭐ pic.twitter.com/VD1P9jDBTj — Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) March 21, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)