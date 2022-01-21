Fans are in for a treat on the occasion of Santhanam’s birthday. The makers of Agent Kannayiram (AK) have released the film’s teaser in which Santhanam is playing the titular role. The actor is a stylish detective in the upcoming film that is a remake of the Telugu flick Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya.

Watch Agent Kannayiram Teaser Below:

