For Christmas, a galaxy of South Indian stars, including Allu Arjun, Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni Konidela, Varun Tej Konidela and more gathered under one roof for a fun celebration. Sushmita Konidela captured the festive spirit with heartwarming pictures on Insta, showcasing the stars sporting vibrant Christmas attire and sharing jubilant moments. "Merry Christmas to you all from all of us!" reads the caption, radiating the warmth of family and togetherness. Have a look! Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan Celebrate First Christmas With Their Twin Sons; Check Out Their Adorable Pics!

Allu Arjun, Ram Charan and Others Pose Together:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varun Tej Konidela (@varunkonidela7)

