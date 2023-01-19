Malayalam actress Aparna Balamurali expressed her distaste after a college student inappropriately behaved with her during the promotion of her film Thankam. The incident was captured on cam which saw the student rushing onstage and shaking hands with Aparna and also wrapping his arm around her shoulder for a picture. Check out the viral video below. Amala Paul Alleges Religious Discrimination After Being 'Denied' Entry in Kerala's Thiruvairanikulam Mahadeva Temple.

Watch Student Misbehaving With Aparna Balamurali:

A college student misbehaved with actress Aparna Balamurali during the promotion function of Thangam movie. @Vineeth_Sree I'm surprised about your silence 🙏 What the hell #Thankam film crew doing there. @Aparnabala2 #AparnaBalamurali pic.twitter.com/icGvn4wVS8 — Mollywood Exclusive (@Mollywoodfilms) January 18, 2023

