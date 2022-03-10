Arya and Sayyeshaa are celebrating their third wedding anniversary today. The Sarpatta Parambarai actor has wished his wife on social media with a heartfelt note. He wrote, “Happy 3rd Anniversary to the best partner I can wish for in this world.”

Arya’s Note For Sayyeshaa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arya (@aryaoffl)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)