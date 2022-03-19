Beast song 'Jolly O Gymkhana' is out! The second single from Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde-starrer looks absolutely awesome as it has peppy beats with vibrant and breezy vibes and tunes on it. The song is crooned by Vijay himself. However, the special number will make you hit the dance floors with it's joyful melody. 'Jolly O Gymkhana' is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and lyrics are penned by Ku Karthik. Beast First Single Arabic Kuthu: Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde’s LIT Number Will Get You Grooving! (Watch Lyrical Video).

Check Out The Song Below:

