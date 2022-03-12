Telugu film producer Bellamkonda Suresh and his son, actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas were reportedly fallen in trouble for allegedly cheating a financier to the tune of Rs 85 lakh. Hyderabad police have booked a case of cheating against the father and son duo. The Tollywood producer responded to the allegations at a press meet during which he said, “I have not taken a penny from anyone. If there are proofs, he should produce them before police and media”. The producer also stated, “I will file a defamation case on him.”

Statement Issued by Bellamkonda Suresh

Producer #BellamkondaSuresh condemns all the fake allegations against him!! pic.twitter.com/s7NrnTdzUN — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) March 12, 2022

