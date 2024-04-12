UV Creations announced their latest project titled Bhaje Vaayu Vegam, starring Kartikeya Gummakonda and Iswarya Menon in the lead. The first look and title were unveiled by Mahesh Babu, generating buzz for the film. Directed by Prashanth Reddy, the promotional image depicts Kartikeya charging forward with a cricket bat amidst swirling money, sparking curiosity about the storyline. Valimai Actor Kartikeya’s Next Film To Be Helmed By Prashanth Reddy, Title To Be Announced Soon.

Mahesh Babu Shares Bhaje Vayu Vegam's Poster

Interesting first look and title #BhajeVaayuVegam 👍 Wishing @ActorKartikeya, @Dir_Prashant and the entire team all the success! pic.twitter.com/Na6AFtWX1E — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 12, 2024

