Bholaa Shankar is the remake of Ajith Kumar’s film Vedalam. This Telugu flick starring Chiranjeevi in the leading role released in theatres today. Many have watched the film and shared their reviews on it on X. Critics have labelled this film as a ‘cringe-fest’. Bholaa Shankar also starring Keerthy Suresh, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sushanth has not turned out to be impressive as it was expected. Take a look at some of the reviews below: Bholaa Shankar Trailer: Chiranjeevi's Swag and Style in This Massy Entertainer Is Just Wow (Watch Video).

'Mega Cringe-Fest'

#BholaShankar Review – Mega Cringe Fest M9 Rating: 1.75/5#BholaShankar is a stale project from the word go, and it remains that way from the start to the end. First half is cringe loaded, whereas the second bores one to death.#BholaShankarReviewhttps://t.co/kInTJIqlLV — M9.NEWS (@M9Breaking) August 11, 2023

No Good Scenes

Bhola Shankar First Half : Even A Broken Clock Is Right Twice A Day, But Meher Ramesh sir could not make atleast two Good scenes in entire first half. A way better second half is needed. #BholaaShankar #BholaShankar — Telugu360 (@Telugu360) August 10, 2023

'Outdated Direction'

#BholaShankar 1st half Review: Outdated direction, 0 high moments, improper song placements, Forced comedy and abrupt editing for the proceedings Screenplay feels like 2010's gen movie. Need wonders in the 2nd half to save this movie#BholaaShankar #MegastarChiranjeevi pic.twitter.com/i5p4iDdHw7 — ReviewMama (@ReviewMamago) August 10, 2023

Watch The Trailer Of Bholaa Shankar Below:

