Bhoothakaalam is the upcoming Malayalam film starring Revathy and Shane Nigam as the mother and son duo. The makers have dropped the film’s trailer and it gives a glimpse of how mysterious events start happening in the young lad’s life post the demise of a family member. The mystery-thriller is all set to be premiered on SonyLIV on January 21.

Watch The Trailer Of Bhoothakaalam Below:

